Look: McVay, Stafford, Nacua and Kupp sit courtside at ‘Netflix Slam’ tennis match

The stars were out at the inaugural “Netflix Slam” on Sunday night, an exhibition match between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas, including several from the Los Angeles Rams.

Videos showed Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua all sitting courtside for the Nadal-Alcaraz battle, hanging out together at this awesome event. It’s obviously not the first time they’ve hung out together, but seeing them spending time as a group at an event like this is pretty cool.

Jordan Love and Colin Kaepernick were also sitting in celebrity row for the match, so it wasn’t just the Rams’ stars representing the NFL in Vegas.

Apparently McVay showed off his wide receiver hands by snagging a wayward shot by Nadal. You can only see the aftermath in the video below, but the former college receiver has some good hands.

LEGEND… #Rams coach Sean McVay SNAGGED A MISSLE from Rafael Nadeal, who usually hits balls over 100 MPH. 🤯🤯🤯 (Via @VegasSportsTD)

pic.twitter.com/08Gy7uLu4X — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 4, 2024

Here’s another photo of the group together at the event, along with some others.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Alcaraz took down the legendary Nadal, 14-12, coming from behind to beat his idol.

