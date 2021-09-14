Look: Matthew Stafford visits Dodger Stadium to watch childhood friend Clayton Kershaw

There were a lot of reasons for Matthew Stafford to be excited about his trade from Detroit to Los Angeles. He got to join a Super Bowl-ready team led by a brilliant young coach with a great receiving corps.

He also gets the benefit of living in sunny L.A., where it just so happens his childhood friend Clayton Kershaw also resides. Stafford and Kershaw grew up together in Texas and supporting each other in person has been difficult, given the distance between them when one was in Detroit and the other was in L.A.

Stafford wasted no time supporting his friend, attending Monday’s Dodgers-Diamondbacks game at Dodger Stadium. It was Kershaw’s return from the injured list, his first start since July 3.

Stafford got a seat behind home plate to watch his buddy pitch, and the cameras didn’t miss him – nor did fans in attendance.

You know Stafford isn't missing Kersh's return. pic.twitter.com/4pFSMFLuCI — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2021

He even got to see Kershaw get a dribbler of a hit little league style, and he loved it.

Matthew Stafford watching Kersh rake is so wholesome. 😂 pic.twitter.com/oOoaFUO17C — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 14, 2021

Stafford seems to be enjoying life in L.A. so far, and it’s pretty hard not to – especially with a 1-0 record and a spectacular debut with the Rams.