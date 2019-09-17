LOOK: Matt Nagy triple-booms after Eddy Pineiro's 53-yard blast

Say what you want about Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and his questionable start to the 2019 season as a play-caller, but no one can argue his intensity and passion for the game. He's all-in, fully invested in this team and their quest for a Super Bowl, and he wore his emotions on his sleeve in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

History suggests teams that start a season 0-2 have about a 10% chance of making the playoffs. That's why Sunday's game was so important; if the Bears lost, and dropped to 0-2, the odds would've been stacked against another appearance in the post-season. And if that happens, calling the 2019 season a letdown would be a massive understatement.

So, yeah, emotions ran high after Eddy Pineiro connected on the game-winner as time expired. Count Nagy among the many who let his passion flow after the kick went through the uprights.

Check it out:

💥 BOOM 💥

💥 BOOM 💥

💥 BOOM 💥 pic.twitter.com/OtUrqkkFiE



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 17, 2019

