Look: Marvin Harrison Jr. wears Indianapolis Colts-colored Louis Vuitton shoes at Big Ten media days

Marvin Harrison Jr. is wearing blue at Big Ten media days.

The Ohio State junior wide receiver took the football field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana wearing blue and white-colored Louis Vuitton shoes: the same color scheme as the Indianapolis Colts, who his father, Marvin Harrison, played 13 years for.

Prior to the start of his third season with the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr. told Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline that his goal is to play in Lucas Oil Stadium for a Big Ten title.

"I think for me, as a player, one moment I have yet to get to that I really want to is a Big Ten Championship, and play in Indy," Harrison said. "It would be a special moment, special game for me to go back there. I obviously watched my dad play so many times in that stadium, and to go there and play in Indy, that's one of the goals. That's probably the biggest goal I have this year."

Against Wisconsin during the 2022 season, Harrison was seen wearing custom Louis Vuitton X Nike cleats when he took the field along with an Apple Watch around his wrist, something that caught the attention of former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Harrison was one of 10 players named to the Big Ten's preseason honors list along with Michigan running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, among others.

Harrison is one of three Ohio State representatives at Big Ten Media Days, along with defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and tight end Cade Stover.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

