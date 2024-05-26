LOOK: Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cardinals rookie camp

Because of all the decisions to return for draft-eligible Ohio State football players, there weren’t too many Buckeyes that hear their names called at the 2024 NFL draft.

However, one of those names included the top receiver taken and one of the most coveted drafts of the entire draft, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He was taken No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals and has actually already inked his rookie contract.

Harrison has been seen taking part in rookie training camp in his new uniform and we thought you’d like to see the former Biletnikoff winner going through some of the paces out in the desert.

Here are some of the best photos of Harrison at Cardinals rookie training camp for your viewing and scrolling pleasure.

May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

