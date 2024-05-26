LOOK: Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cardinals rookie camp

Harrison has been seen taking part in rookie training camp in his new uniform and we thought you’d like to see the former Biletnikoff winner going through some of the paces out in the desert.
Here are some of the best photos of Harrison at Cardinals rookie training camp for your viewing and scrolling pleasure.
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe on May 10, 2024.
U.S.; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp on May 10, 2024, in Tempe.
