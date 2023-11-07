New-look Marist lineup spoils debut of Army men's basketball coach Kevin Kuwik

WEST POINT – Two mid-Hudson Valley foes were eager to show off new basketball identities in their season debuts on Monday night.

Marist liked what it produced, Army not so much.

Marist rolled out three of its six newcomers in the starting lineup and jumped all over the Black Knights with aggressive defense, turning over Army 18 times and holding it to 39 percent shooting.

Marist used an 11-0 run midway through the first half to snap a 9-9 tie and never allowed Army to pull within single digits on the way to a 71-55 win before 770 fans at Christl Arena.

“Give credit to Marist,’’ said Army coach Kevin Kuwik. “I think they came in here with a great sense of purpose. … They just kind of took the fight to us early.’’

It was the head coaching debut for Kuwik, matched up against John Dunne, starting his 18th season as a head coach and sixth at Marist.

“I wish we played better but we’ll get there,’’ Kuwik said.

Dunne wasn’t sure what to expect from his team following a sluggish Sunday practice. He resigned himself to going deep into his bench – fearing a lack of rhythm as a result – and he was pleasantly surprised with the Red Foxes’ selflessness, overall passing and defensive intensity.

“I just hope we can bottle that up for the remainder of the season,’’ Dunne quipped.

San Jose State transfer Max Allen II and all-star sophomore Isaiah Brickner each scored 13 points, freshman Jaidin Collins had 12 and junior Jackson Price added 10 for the Red Foxes, who shot 50 percent and hit six 3-pointers.

“It was a team effort, for sure,’’ Collins said. “That's how we're going to win. … I think it's going to come down to defense and sharing the ball.’’

A pair of freshmen led Army in scoring: Ryan Curry hit a trio of 3-pointers for 13 points and Josh Scovens had 11. Kuwik said he was disappointed with the production from his six seniors – together, they accounted for 22 points and six turnovers. He also felt his team took bad shots, whether they were rushed or taken with too much time left on the clock.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted,’’ Curry said. “Credit to them … Marist played a heck of a game. It wasn't our brand of basketball. … That's not the Army basketball that you’ll see for the rest of the year.’’

There was a moment of silence before the game, recognizing the passing of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, who guided Army from 1965-71.

“He’s probably rolling in his grave at our performance tonight,’’ co-captain and Indiana native Charlie Peterson said. “It’s exact opposite of what coach Knight represented and what he taught.’’

Army plays at Stonehill on Thursday and Indiana on Sunday. Marist is off until Saturday afternoon when it visits Maryland Baltimore County.

