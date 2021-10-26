LOOK: Map of ESPN, Fox pregame shows locations for MSU-UM matchup on Saturday

East Lansing will be the center of the college football world this weekend.

It was announced on Monday that both ESPN and Fox will bring their college football pregame shows to Michigan State for their huge rivalry matchup with the Wolverines. ESPN’s College GameDay will be located at Ralph Young Field and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be outside the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility building.

College GameDay will start at 9 a.m. EDT and Big Noon Kickoff will start at 10 a.m. EDT.

Thanks to David Harns, here’s a map for fans interested in attending either (or both) pregame shows this weekend:

For those wondering, here are the locations for ESPN's and FOX's live broadcasts Saturday morning (just southwest and just southeast of Spartan Stadium): pic.twitter.com/ah6908ECpy — David Harns (@DavidHarns) October 25, 2021

