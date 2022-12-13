LOOK: Luke Fickell has a new ‘bat signal’ for recruits

In the Twitter recruiting era of college football, the “bat signal” as it’s known has become synonymous with landing recruits.

What is a recruiting bat signal? Whenever a school lands a player, coaches will generally Tweet out some sign, whether it be a phrase or a video. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell debuted a new bat signal as the Badgers landed some big-time pieces in their class of 2023.

What does Coach Fickell’s bat signal look like? Jump Around is Wisconsin’s most famous tradition, and the new Badger head coach decided to take advantage of it. Be on the lookout for this video, because when you see it you will know the Badgers have landed a commit:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire