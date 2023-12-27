LOOK: LSU shows off new Nike cleats for bowl game

When LSU takes on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, it will do so in some new kicks. The Tigers shared the clean purple Nike Flywire cleats they will be debuting against the Badgers, dubbing them a “Christmas present.”

LSU is looking to reach the 10-win threshold for the second year in a row after finishing the regular season 9-3. Though the Tigers won’t have Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, paving the way for the Garrett Nussmeier era to begin, the rest of the active roster is expected to be available.

Wisconsin went 7-5 this season in the first campaign under new coach Luke Fickell.

Breaking out our Christmas present for the bowl game 🎁 pic.twitter.com/94GH2GErcx — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 27, 2023

The Tigers kick off their postseason contest at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 11 a.m. CT with the game being televised on ESPN2.

