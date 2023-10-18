LOOK: LSU reveals camo end zone paint for game against Army on Saturday

LSU has a unique non-conference game coming up on Saturday as it will host a service academy.

The Army Black Knights are coming to town, and at his Monday press conference, coach Brian Kelly said the team had some appropriate festivities planned for the game.

One of them was revealed on Wednesday as LSU has painted the end zones in a camouflage pattern in honor of Army. This will be just the second time the Tigers have faced a service academy in program history and the first in 92 years as the Tigers and Black Knights faced in 1931, a game Army won 20-0.

Honoring the Army Black Knights On Saturday night in Tiger Stadium pic.twitter.com/P9xbtZFZmi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2023

Winners of their last two, the Tigers will look to keep things rolling against Army on Saturday before the bye in Week 9 and a potentially decisive SEC West matchup against Alabama to start November.

