LOOK: LSU QB Jayden Daniels wears shirt honoring Greg Brooks Jr. during warmups for Arkansas game

LSU will be wearing helmet decals on Saturday night in honor of defensive back Greg Brooks Jr., but quarterback Jayden Daniels also took it upon himself to make a personal gesture.

During pregame warmups ahead of the Tigers home game against Arkansas, Daniels was spotted wearing a shirt honoring Brooks.

Brooks, a transfer from Arkansas and two-year starter with the Tigers, missed last week’s game against Mississippi State with what was only called a medical emergency.

Later, it was announced that Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor. The Tigers are dedicating this game to Brooks, and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has also offered his support to Brooks and his family this week.

Jayden Daniels is wearing a shirt in warmups devoted to Greg Brooks. pic.twitter.com/1aKfXFLq1K — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 23, 2023

The Tigers take on the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday night.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire