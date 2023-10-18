Look: LSU football honors Army with camouflage end zones for Saturday's game

LSU football is honoring Army by painting the Tiger Stadium end zones in camouflage for Saturday's game.

The Army football team represents the United States Military Academy, with its athletes typically required to serve two years of active duty upon graduation.

The No. 19 Tigers (5-2) and Black Knights (2-4) face off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The matchup is the second-ever between the programs, with Army winning 20-0 in the first game in 1931.

"We're excited about hosting Army," LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday. "Certainly, anytime you play a service academy, the respect that we have for the academies and certainly the great leaders that are playing collegiate football. To have them and host them here at Tiger Stadium is a thrill. And we want to be able to honor that, but we also want to beat them.

"They're a good football team, they're well-coached. Jeff Monken is a heck of a football coach, comes from a great family of coaches. I know him well (and) I respect him as a football coach. His team will be well prepared."

