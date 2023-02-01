A look at LSU football’s full 2023 signing class after national signing day

It was a bit of an anticlimactic national signing day for LSU — expectedly so.

The Tigers signed all 25 commits (except for Daylen Austin, who flipped to Oregon) during December’s early signing period. After missing the cut for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, coach Brian Kelly essentially moved on to recruiting the 2024 class.

Nothing changed for LSU’s class on Wednesday’s national signing day. It still ranks sixth nationally, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and that’s paired with the top-ranked transfer haul in the country.

It’s been a big offseason already for the Tigers, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at LSU’s final 2023 signing class.

OT Zalance Heard (Five Star)

The State Of Football Offensive lineman @lanceheard2 is staying in The Boot. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/QL00RxMfav — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana

National Ranking: 15

Position Ranking: 3

State Ranking: 2

EDGE Dashawn Womack (Five Star)

The Path To The Boot Defensive end @womxck15 is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/OLdMzdqNST — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

National Ranking: 36

Position Ranking: 6

State Ranking: 1

S Javien Toviano (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Cornerback @j_toviano8 is officially Callin' Baton Rouge 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/0ZMNNCZCCq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Story continues

National Ranking: 57

Position Ranking: 5

State Ranking: 9

WR Jalen Brown (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Wide receiver @Smooth5ive_ is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/wdCajp7c3P — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Miami, Florida

National Ranking: 68

Position Ranking: 12

State Ranking: 17

WR Shelton Sampson Jr. (Four Star)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

National Ranking: 83

Position Ranking: 15

State Ranking: 4

IOL DJ Chester (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Offensive lineman @DJChester6 is officially a Tiger 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/EPFhFtEUkL — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: McDonough, Georgia

National Ranking: 124

Position Ranking: 5

State Ranking: 8

EDGE Jaxon Howard (Four Star

The Path To The Boot Defensive end @11JaxonHoward is officially a Tiger 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/Qp5jfKmsRR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

National Ranking: 130

Position Ranking: 19

State Ranking: 1

TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Tight end @kamorreun28 is officially a Tiger! 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/vg0Ol03NKb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

National Ranking: 147

Position Ranking: 9

State Ranking: 29

LB Whit Weeks (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Linebacker @WeeksWhit is officially part of the family. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/iB5EcISKsd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Watkinsville, Georgia

National Ranking: 152

Position Ranking: 12

State Ranking: 12

RB Kaleb Jackson (Four Star)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

National Ranking: 179

Position Ranking: 12

State Ranking: 9

OT Tyree Adams (Four Star)

The State Of Football Offensive lineman @TAdams1_ is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/N6IS96qKfC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

National Ranking: 186

Position Ranking: 15

State Ranking: 10

S Kylin Jackson (Four Star)

The State Of Football Safety @_kylin9 is locked in as a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/Esd71GMZ5J — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Zachary, Louisiana

National Ranking: 212

Position Ranking: 16

State Ranking: 11

RB Trey Holly (Four Star)

The State Of Football Running back @DrippyTrey2 is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/CdX8yuSaqx — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Farmerville, Louisiana

National Ranking: 232

Position Ranking: 15

State Ranking: 12

TE Mac Markway (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Tight end @mac_markway is Callin' Baton Rouge 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/LHwwmjkziJ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

National Ranking: 239

Position Ranking: 14

State Ranking: 8

QB Rickie Collins (Four Star)

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

National Ranking: 249

Position Ranking: 17

State Ranking: 13

S Ryan Yaites (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Safety @ryan_yaites is Callin' Baton Rouge 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/rbRzEHXJmM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Denton, Texas

National Ranking: 263

Position Ranking: 23

State Ranking: 49

WR Kyle Parker (Four Star)

The Path To The Boot Wide receiver @kyle_parker5 is officially Callin' Baton Rouge 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/NUQCcmn0sm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Lucas, Texas

National Ranking: 326

Position Ranking: 47

State Ranking: 56

ATH Khai Prean (Four Star)

The State Of Football Wide receiver @KhaiPrean is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/qgvFY07ejf — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Saint James, Louisiana

National Ranking: 414

Position Ranking: 23

State Ranking: 18

LB Christian Brathwaite (Three Star)

The Path To The Boot Linebacker @CAB44_ is Callin' Baton Rouge 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/NZAqs6JYjg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Cypress, Texas

National Ranking: 490

Position Ranking: 42

State Ranking: 77

CB Jeremiah Hughes (Three Star)

The Path To The Boot Cornerback @jervmiahhughes is headed to The Boot 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/au7b5KQ5qe — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

National Ranking: 526

Position Ranking: 55

State Ranking: 6

S Michael Daugherty (Three Star)

The Path To The Boot Safety @mikeygmaco is officially a Tiger. 🔗https://t.co/yTskScnLIk pic.twitter.com/SaVLduh2U2 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Loganville, Georgia

National Ranking: 547

Position Ranking: 52

State Ranking: 54

OT Paul Mubenga (Three Star)

The Path To The Boot Offensive lineman @Paul_Mubenga458 is officially a Tiger 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/ZFe2KCRJM8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Buford, Georgia

National Ranking: 552

Position Ranking: 37

State Ranking: 55

TE Jackson McGohan (Three Star)

The Path To The Boot Tight end @jackson_mcgohan is officially a Tiger 🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/rIrrJV3dqK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022

Hometown: Miamisburg, Ohio

National Ranking: 552

Position Ranking: 25

State Ranking: 17

EDGE Dylan Carpenter (Three Star)

Hometown: Saint Amant, Louisiana

National Ranking: 577

Position Ranking: 53

State Ranking: 24

CB Ashton Stamps (Three Star)

Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana

National Ranking: 622

Position Ranking: 62

State Ranking: 28

[listicle id=62310]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire