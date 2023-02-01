A look at LSU football’s full 2023 signing class after national signing day
It was a bit of an anticlimactic national signing day for LSU — expectedly so.
The Tigers signed all 25 commits (except for Daylen Austin, who flipped to Oregon) during December’s early signing period. After missing the cut for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, coach Brian Kelly essentially moved on to recruiting the 2024 class.
Nothing changed for LSU’s class on Wednesday’s national signing day. It still ranks sixth nationally, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and that’s paired with the top-ranked transfer haul in the country.
It’s been a big offseason already for the Tigers, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at LSU’s final 2023 signing class.
OT Zalance Heard (Five Star)
The State Of Football
Offensive lineman @lanceheard2 is staying in The Boot.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/QL00RxMfav
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana
National Ranking: 15
Position Ranking: 3
State Ranking: 2
EDGE Dashawn Womack (Five Star)
The Path To The Boot
Defensive end @womxck15 is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/OLdMzdqNST
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
National Ranking: 36
Position Ranking: 6
State Ranking: 1
S Javien Toviano (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Cornerback @j_toviano8 is officially Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/0ZMNNCZCCq
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
National Ranking: 57
Position Ranking: 5
State Ranking: 9
WR Jalen Brown (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Wide receiver @Smooth5ive_ is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/wdCajp7c3P
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Miami, Florida
National Ranking: 68
Position Ranking: 12
State Ranking: 17
WR Shelton Sampson Jr. (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Baton Rouge's @sampson_shelton is staying home.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/dYrOafBin7
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
National Ranking: 83
Position Ranking: 15
State Ranking: 4
IOL DJ Chester (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Offensive lineman @DJChester6 is officially a Tiger
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/EPFhFtEUkL
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: McDonough, Georgia
National Ranking: 124
Position Ranking: 5
State Ranking: 8
EDGE Jaxon Howard (Four Star
The Path To The Boot
Defensive end @11JaxonHoward is officially a Tiger
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/Qp5jfKmsRR
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
National Ranking: 130
Position Ranking: 19
State Ranking: 1
TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Tight end @kamorreun28 is officially a Tiger!
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/vg0Ol03NKb
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
National Ranking: 147
Position Ranking: 9
State Ranking: 29
LB Whit Weeks (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Linebacker @WeeksWhit is officially part of the family.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/iB5EcISKsd
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Watkinsville, Georgia
National Ranking: 152
Position Ranking: 12
State Ranking: 12
RB Kaleb Jackson (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Baton Rouge's @Kaleb_TheGreat is staying home.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/vJwnxIX0fR
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
National Ranking: 179
Position Ranking: 12
State Ranking: 9
OT Tyree Adams (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Offensive lineman @TAdams1_ is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/N6IS96qKfC
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
National Ranking: 186
Position Ranking: 15
State Ranking: 10
S Kylin Jackson (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Safety @_kylin9 is locked in as a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/Esd71GMZ5J
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Zachary, Louisiana
National Ranking: 212
Position Ranking: 16
State Ranking: 11
RB Trey Holly (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Running back @DrippyTrey2 is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/CdX8yuSaqx
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Farmerville, Louisiana
National Ranking: 232
Position Ranking: 15
State Ranking: 12
TE Mac Markway (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Tight end @mac_markway is Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/LHwwmjkziJ
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri
National Ranking: 239
Position Ranking: 14
State Ranking: 8
QB Rickie Collins (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Quarterback @RickieJCollins1 is officially a Tiger.
🔗 https://t.co/yTskScojxS pic.twitter.com/zpJezTCiCU
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
National Ranking: 249
Position Ranking: 17
State Ranking: 13
S Ryan Yaites (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Safety @ryan_yaites is Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/rbRzEHXJmM
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Denton, Texas
National Ranking: 263
Position Ranking: 23
State Ranking: 49
WR Kyle Parker (Four Star)
The Path To The Boot
Wide receiver @kyle_parker5 is officially Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/NUQCcmn0sm
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Lucas, Texas
National Ranking: 326
Position Ranking: 47
State Ranking: 56
ATH Khai Prean (Four Star)
The State Of Football
Wide receiver @KhaiPrean is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/qgvFY07ejf
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Saint James, Louisiana
National Ranking: 414
Position Ranking: 23
State Ranking: 18
LB Christian Brathwaite (Three Star)
The Path To The Boot
Linebacker @CAB44_ is Callin' Baton Rouge
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/NZAqs6JYjg
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Cypress, Texas
National Ranking: 490
Position Ranking: 42
State Ranking: 77
CB Jeremiah Hughes (Three Star)
The Path To The Boot
Cornerback @jervmiahhughes is headed to The Boot
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/au7b5KQ5qe
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
National Ranking: 526
Position Ranking: 55
State Ranking: 6
S Michael Daugherty (Three Star)
The Path To The Boot
Safety @mikeygmaco is officially a Tiger.
🔗https://t.co/yTskScnLIk pic.twitter.com/SaVLduh2U2
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
National Ranking: 547
Position Ranking: 52
State Ranking: 54
OT Paul Mubenga (Three Star)
The Path To The Boot
Offensive lineman @Paul_Mubenga458 is officially a Tiger
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/ZFe2KCRJM8
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Buford, Georgia
National Ranking: 552
Position Ranking: 37
State Ranking: 55
TE Jackson McGohan (Three Star)
The Path To The Boot
Tight end @jackson_mcgohan is officially a Tiger
🔗https://t.co/yTskScFmzS pic.twitter.com/rIrrJV3dqK
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Miamisburg, Ohio
National Ranking: 552
Position Ranking: 25
State Ranking: 17
EDGE Dylan Carpenter (Three Star)
The State Of Football
Jack @Dylancarp110 is officially a Tiger.
🔗 https://t.co/yTskScnLIk pic.twitter.com/MzUU5XwVIq
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 21, 2022
Hometown: Saint Amant, Louisiana
National Ranking: 577
Position Ranking: 53
State Ranking: 24
CB Ashton Stamps (Three Star)
Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana
National Ranking: 622
Position Ranking: 62
State Ranking: 28
