A look at LSU football’s complete new-look coaching staff

After a month of shuffling, Brian Kelly’s 2024 LSU coaching staff is set.

The 2024 staff will look a lot different than the one you saw last year. There will be new coordinators on both sides of the ball and the defensive side of the ball is almost completely new.

A few of these guys might be new to the Kelly era at LSU, but they’re familiar faces, having made stops in Baton Rouge in the past. Nearly every member of the staff is a Louisiana native or has previous coaching experience within the state.

Here’s a rundown of LSU’s 2024 coaching staff.

OC/QBs Joe Sloan

SOURCE: LSU is expected to promote QB coach Joe Sloan and WRs coach Cortez Hankton to co-OC with Sloan becoming the Tigers play-caller. Sloan, who helped develop Jayden Daniels into the 2023 Heisman winner, had been the OC at La. Tech in 2020-21. @Mzenitz first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2024

The offense will be led by Joe Sloan, who replaces Mike Denbrock as the play-caller. Sloan will continue to work with QBs, as he’s done the previous two years.

Joined the Louisiana Tech staff in 2013, and hasn’t left the state since. Considered an ace recruiter within Louisiana.

Developed Jayden Daniels into a Heisman-winning QB after four years of inconsistent play. Sloan’s work with Garrett Nussmeier looks promising too.

Sloan secured a commitment from the top player and QB in the 2025 class in Bryce Underwood. Keeping Sloan ensures LSU remains in a good spot with that recruitment.

Co-OC/WRs: Cortez Hankton

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Hankton joins Sloan with a coordinator title. Hankton had been listed as the passing game coordinator in 2022 and 2023, but after working with Sloan to coordinate LSU’s offense in the bowl game, he’ll be a co-OC.

Hankton was a member of Georgia’s national title staff in 2021, helping take their passing attack to the next level.

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both blossomed into first-round picks under Hankton in 2023. Nabers led the country in yards per game while Thomas carried the touchdown title.

Hankton has been coaching in the SEC since 2015.

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

LSU fans are familiar with Wilson by now, who is preparing to enter his third year of his second stint with LSU.

Wilson worked at LSU from 2010-15, where he recruited and produced several NFL running backs, including Leonard Fournette and Jeremy Hill.

Has six years of head coaching experience, making stops at UTSA and McNeese State.

Wilson is a New Orleans native and few assistants in the country recruit the city as well as he does.

OL: Brad Davis

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is set to return after building one of the best offensive lines in the country in 2023.

Davis was the lone member retained from Ed Orgeron’s staff in 2021 and served as the interim head coach in the bowl game during the Orgeron to Kelly transition.

Davis is a Baton Rouge native and got his start in coaching as an assistant at Southern Lab High School.

Davis has proven to be one of the best offensive line recruiters in the country, signing several blue-chips in his short tenure at LSU thus far.

TE/Special Teams: Slade Nagle

The State of Football Slade Nagle is joining the staff as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach pic.twitter.com/BA07fWQjWo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 25, 2024

Denbrock coached tight ends last year. With Sloan taking the OC job, LSU still needed a tight ends coach. Kelly turned to Slade Nagle.

Nagle has previous experience working at LSU and was a member of Les Miles’ staff in 2009.

Nagle has spent all but one year since 2006 coaching in Louisiana. He’s a native of Lake Charles and played college ball at McNeese State.

Has significant play-calling experience and helped architect Tulane’s highly efficient offenses the last two years.

Baker returns to LSU as the defensive coordinator after coaching linebackers in Baton Rouge in 2021.

Baker turned the Missouri defense into one of the nation’s best last year, helping the Tigers reach the Cotton Bowl and holding Ohio State to three points.

Baker was born in Texas, but played college football at Tulane and later worked as an assistant at Louisiana Tech.

At LSU in 2021, Baker was key in developing Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville into impact linebackers.

DL: Bo Davis

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After years of speculation, Davis and LSU finally inked a reunion.

Davis has been known for one of the top defensive line coaches in the country for over a decade now. His career includes stops with the Dolphins, Lions, Alabama, Texas, and LSU.

Davis was a member of Nick Saban’s staff at LSU when the Tigers won a national title in 2003.

In his most recent stop at Texas, Davis built one of the best defensive tackle units in the country, helping the Longhorns break through and reach a college football playoff.

Edge rushers: Kevin Peoples

The Path to the Boot Kevin Peoples has joined the staff to coach edge rushers pic.twitter.com/SZXeu9htKm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

Peoples was on staff with Baker at Missouri last year, but follows him to LSU to build the Tigers’ pass rushing unit.

Peoples is another coach with Louisiana ties. He spent four years as an assistant on Tulane’s staff, growing familiar with New Orleans.

With Peoples coaching the pass rushers at Missouri last year, the program ranked eighth nationally in sack rate.

Peoples has nearly 30 years of coaching experience.

Secondary: Corey Raymond

Gator Sports

Raymond is another familiar face making a return.

This is Raymond’s third stint at LSU. He was a member of the strength and conditioning staff from 2007-08, before returning as defensive backs coach in 2012.

Raymond is a Louisiana native and got his coaching start as an assistant at New Iberia Senior HS before later working at Westgate HS.

At LSU, Raymond developed some of the top defensive backs in the country, including Tre’Davious White and Greedy Williams.

Safeties: Jake Olsen

The Path to the Boot Jake Olsen returns to LSU to coach safeties pic.twitter.com/EMlYp4HYF0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

Olsen is one of the less familiar faces on this staff, but he spent 2021 at LSU with Baker before joining him at Missouri and following back here.

Olsen will assist Raymond with the secondary, heading up the safeties.

Olsen has plenty of Louisiana ties. He Worked at Nicholls State in 2014 before taking later stints at ULM, Northwestern State, and LSU.

He worked with the linebackers at Missouri in 2022 and 2023, building one of the best units in the SEC.

Bob Diaco and John Jancek

LSU Fall Camp – Day 2 Bob Diaco working with LSU JACKs Dude is ALL ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/cR59NcEU6V — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 4, 2023

A couple of names from the defensive staff return, but their roles remain unclear.

Bob Diaco and John Jancek’s connection with Brian Kelly goes back a long way, helping them survive the defensive staff overhaul.

If they don’t end up with on-field roles, expect them to have a prominent support staff role.

