LOOK: Los Angeles Rams unveil new ‘modern throwback’ uniform

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new look on Tuesday. The team is calling it a “modern throwback” look, which is lighter and white as compared to their previous designs.

Check out the new looks via the team’s social media account on Twitter below:

Throwin’ it back with a modern twist. pic.twitter.com/pa4sJGLM8R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

According to Rams Wire, the uniforms worn by the Rams most recently were “Royal and Bone” and “Royal, Sol and Bone pants” schemed. Fans were not overly welcoming of those previous looks when they first debuted, comparing them to the ones worn by their crosstown rivals, the Chargers.

In total, the Rams will wear these new threads three times during the 2021 season. The first will be their season opener vs. the Chicago Bears.