LOOK: Lorenzo Alexander hangs out at Bills training camp

Lorenzo Alexander visited Buffalo Bills training camp on Monday, which was the fifth day of practices for the team this summer.

Alexander, who played with the Bills from 2016-2020 and then retired, was interacting with some of his former coaches and teammates while taking in the workout.

Check out Alexander at Day 5 of training camp below:

I’m back #BillsMafia! First stop on the schedule had to be Spot Coffee in OP! pic.twitter.com/NMNAWsjm3L — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) August 1, 2021

Lorenzo Alexander stopped by Bills practice today pic.twitter.com/QEdSkzlNGF — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 2, 2021

Lorenzo Alexander was at practice today and the LB group was hype about it. Good look at all the guys during individual work. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/g8lek56XYj — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 2, 2021

