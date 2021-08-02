LOOK: Lorenzo Alexander hangs out at Bills training camp

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Lorenzo Alexander visited Buffalo Bills training camp on Monday, which was the fifth day of practices for the team this summer.

Alexander, who played with the Bills from 2016-2020 and then retired, was interacting with some of his former coaches and teammates while taking in the workout.

Check out Alexander at Day 5 of training camp below:

