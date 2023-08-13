A look at the locals: El Pasoans hoping to crack UTEP football roster

The long-term vision is an unlikely one, but perhaps no longer impossible.

With the UTEP football team starting four seniors and a junior on its offensive line, the Miners are looking at a major rebuild this time next year.

Could that involve having five El Pasoans on the offensive line together at the same time?

At the moment, UTEP’s roster lists 22 offensive linemen — five starters and 17 reserves that include six El Pasoans.

Ivan Escobar and Joseph Immediato making impacts

Montwood’s Ivan Escobar, a recently converted defensive lineman, and Eastwood’s Joseph Immediato figure to see the field this year as second-teamers.

True freshman Tyrone McDuffie from Parkland figures to be a big part of UTEP’s future after a redshirt this year.

At the moment, Coronado’s Luis Carlos Aranda, El Paso High’s Jael Duran and Eastlake’s Rolando Beltran make up 60% of the third-team line.

UTEP’s 123-player roster lists 24 graduates of El Paso high schools and nowhere, outside of featured tailback Deion Hankins, do they make a bigger impact than on the offensive line.

“There is a really good group of them: Rolando Beltran; Joe Immediato has been doing a fantastic job; Ivan Escobar; Jariel Duran; and Luis Aranda, all those guys are going a great job,” coach Dana Dimel said.

“And our freshman Tyrone McDuffie as well. What a great group of El Paso offensive linemen. I'm excited about those guys.”

The sophomore Immediato has that vision of what historically would represent a most unlikely future.

“It's so exciting the possibility of having an almost all El Paso line,” he said. “That's very exciting for us and great for the city.

“I love being in El Paso. It's my home town, it's always great playing for my city, I love it here.”

Escobar, a former state wrestling champion, was playing defensive line in the spring but has blossomed after a move to center, where he is already working with the second team.

“I think it's never been done before, so many El Paso guys playing on the o-line,” he said. “I'm excited for it and grateful to be here. … Growing up, everyone wants to be the hometown hero.”

As for the transition to offense, the hardest part is “learning the plays, learning the new techniques,” he said. “You have to slow everything down. And the snap because I'm playing center. But it's been great, I love it.”

Here is a look at some of the El Pasoans on UTEP’s roster.

The starters

Deion Hankins, junior running back

UTEP’s Doak Walker Award candidate is becoming the face of the program. The Parkland alum’s jersey is one of two player’s jerseys on sale in the campus bookstore (along with quarterback Gavin Hardison) and he’s the offensive player Dimel took with him to Conference USA media days.

Mark Ramos, junior holder and kicker

The Andress grad is fighting for the starting kicker job and will be the designated kicker for onside kicks. If he doesn’t win the starting job at kicker, he’ll reprise his role last season as No. 1 holder.

On the two-deep

Ivan Escobar, sophomore center; Joseph Immediato, sophomore tackle could see the field

A special teams hand last year when he played in every game, he’swith the third team as a safety, occasionally working in with the second team. He’s set to see his first significant action on defense this year.

Julian Lopez, junior fullback, Chapin

His ability to play both fullback, where UTEP isn’t particularly deep, and tight end, where it is, gives him a good chance to make an impact. He played late last year as a tight end.

Lucas Flores, sophomore receiver

The Ysleta grad has been slowed by a knee injury this past week, but got some good news that it wasn’t season-ending.

After the top six receivers, he’s in the mix for the next tier, putting him ahead of where his eventual star brother Rey was at this point in his career. Lucas Flores is one of the more sure-handed receivers on the roster.

Aaron Dumas, sophomore running back

The Americas grad is good enough to be in UTEP’s rotation and can be a difference-maker right away.

But this is his second transfer so the Miners need a waiver from the NCAA for him to play this year, which has yet to come. The good news is that Washington, his former school, is helping him get eligible. The bad news is that the NCAA has been denying some of these waivers. UTEP hopes to know before the Aug. 26 opener.

Still working their way up

Julian Melucci, freshman kicker, Eastlake

Zach Rodriguez, sophomore quarterback, El Paso High

Ryan Gonzales, sophomore receiver, Eastwood

Jamie Guerrero, freshman safety, Eastwood

Luis Carlos Aranda, freshman center, Franklin

Jael Duran, freshman offensive lineman, El Paso High.

Roland Beltran, freshman offensive lineman, Eastlake

Tyrone McDuffie, freshman offensive lineman, Parkland

Yamil Oaxaca, freshman receiver, Montwood

Juan Camacho, sophomore tight end, Bowie

McDuffie had originally signed with Colorado before Deion Sanders’ arrival as coach and was drawing major interest out of Parkland. True freshman offensive linemen almost never play right away but he could be the type of player who suits up for the final four games after his redshirt is secure.

As for Melucci, no team goes into a season looking to use a third-team kicker, but if it comes to that, the Miners feel they are in solid shape. He showed his strong leg last year in high school.

Oaxaca was a scholarship player at UT Permian Basin last year and his work ethic has drawn praise. He probably won’t play significantly this year but is on track for a nice future.

Joining the team Aug. 28

These players on the roster will be allowed to practice starting on the first day of school.

Eduardo Licon, freshman offensive lineman, Chapin

Dante Granados, sophomore defensive lineman, Chapin

Roshaun Thomas, defensive lineman, Montwood

Xavier Johnson, freshman running back, Hanks

Kiante Liggins, junior linebacker, Andress

Jalile Bost, freshman receiver, Pebble Hills

