LOOK: List of Brandon Jordan’s NFL clientele

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker hit a home run when he hired Brandon T. Jordan as the new Pass Rush Specialist of the Spartans defense. Jordan came to MSU as a well respected personal trainer, working with a plethora of NFL talent. Since joining the Spartans coaching staff, the list of NFL talent Jordan has worked with has only grown.

Check out the updated list of NFL talent Jordan is working with via Twitter:

