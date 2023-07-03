A look at Lindy’s Sports preseason SEC QB rankings

Auburn hopes to improve enough in to earn a bowl bid in 2023. In order to do so, quarterback play must be at a high level.

The quarterback situation on the Plains has improved, as two experienced quarterbacks headline the competition. Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has three seasons’ worth of starting experience while incumbent starter Robby Ashford has one full season of experience with the program, and has gone through spring practice under Hugh Freeze.

Who wins the battle? It may be some time before we know, but Lindy’s Sports has taken the time to predict the winner of the starting quarterback race and has given the honor to Ashford. However, the addition of Thorne has given the Tigers a bump in the preseason publication’s SEC QB rankings.

Here’s a look at SEC QB rankings according to Lindy’s Sports

The Tigers added Jake Garcia from the transfer portal. Even with his name being on the depth chart, expect Brady Cook to win the quarterback battle in Columbia despite missing spring practice. “Brady Cook showed promise as last year’s starter — especially as a runner — but the Tigers were just 10th in the SEC in passing efficiency. The 2022 team captain missed spring practice after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, but he was expected to open pre-season camp ready as a healthy incumbent.”

Following the footsteps of first rounder Anthony Richardson is going to be a tall task, but Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is going to be the guy to do it. Lindy’s Sports is skeptical of Mertz’s ability to lead the Gators offense. “Mertz was inconsistent at best throughout his tenure at Wisconsin and struggled in his first spring with the Gators.”

Vanderbilt

AJ Swann takes over the quarterback role at Vanderbilt, and is expected to light a spark into the Commodores’ offense. “Quarterback AJ Swann is considerably more talented than the average Vanderbilt quarterback.”

Texas A&M

Although Conner Weigman appears to be the frontrunner for the starting job, he may have some competition with Max Johnson not far behind. “Quarterback Conner Weigman, a five-star signee from the class of 2022, enters his second season as the presumed starter, but veteran Max Johnson looked at least as good as Weigman in the spring game.”

Auburn

Robby Ashford has been with the program longer than Payton Thorne, but can he lead the offense under Hugh Freeze? That is the big question surrouding the Tigers offensively. “It was unclear after spring if Robby Ashford could run Hugh Freeze’s offense at Auburn, so Freeze added Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne in early May.”

Hendon Hooker was a key part in Tennessee’s emergence in 2022. Now it is time for Joe Milton to keep the momentum going. Will he be consistent enough to make it happen? “It is hard to imagine Tennessee’s offense being as productive without Hendon Hooker, who was an accurate passer, good runner, and excellent decision maker. Senior Joe Milton has shown flashes, but whether he can be consistent remains to be seen.”

Georgia

The Bulldogs have three quality candidates for the starting QB role following the departure of Stetson Bennett. Carson Beck expects to be the winner. “(Todd Monken)’s quarterback is expected to be junior Carson Beck, although (Kirby) Smart wrapped up spring practice without naming a starter. Redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton are also competing for the job.”

Alabama’s quarterback race between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson did not get any closer to being decided during spring, so the Tide has added Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame to possibly speed up the process. “Alabama didn’t have a quarterback stand out in the spring, so Saban added transfer Tyler Buchner, who previously started for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. There may not be a clear winner before the season starts.”

Mississippi State

There’s zero doubt that Will Rogers will be the leader of Mississippi State’s offense. However, the scheme in which he operates will be vastly different. “With (the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay) comes a shift in what MSU’s offense will look like. Quarterback Will Rogers will likely find himself under center more.”

Kentucky will look to NC State transfer Devin Leary to replace Will Levis at quarterback. Leary’s 2022 season ended early, but his potential has Kentucky fans feeling excited. “(Will) Levis was replaced by NC State transfer Devin Leary, who saw his 2022 season end early due to a torn pectoral muscle but was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award during his last healthy season in 2021.”

Ole Miss has three solid quarterback options heading into the season. Incumbent starter Jaxson Dart will be challenged by Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard. “Sanders and Howard arrived, adding depth and intrigue to the quarterback room. Sanders was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and rushing for nearly 2,000. Howard redshirted in his lone season at LSU after rating as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.”

Spencer Rattler is back to lead the Gamecocks in 2023 after taking South Carolina to an 8-4 record last season, which included wins over Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Can he keep that mometum going into this season? “It’s hard to win without great quarterback play, and (Spencer) Rattler slipped into gear near the end of the 2022 season. He’s the triggerman for a talented group of receivers with an experienced offensive line.”

Arkansas will have two of the SEC’s biggest playmakers on offense with QB KJ Jefferson and RB Rocket Sanders. Jefferson could break school records this season under offensive coordinator Dan Enos. “(KJ) Jefferson has two of the top three completion percentage seasons in school history, and his career numbers of 65.5 percent completions, 48 touchdowns (with only 10 interceptions) and 67 combined touchdowns rank among the school’s best.”

LSU

The top quarterback in the conferece based on Lindy’s Sports QB rankings is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Daniels is projected to be the SEC’s Most Valuable Player this season. “LSU surprised many by winning the (SEC) West in (Brian) Kelly’s first year, with the help of 15 transfers. Jayden Daniels was key, setting an LSU quarterback record with 818 yards. The proven quarterback play gives the Tigers a QB edge on rival Alabama, which may or may not have an elite quarterback.”

