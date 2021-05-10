LOOK: LeBron James reacts on Instagram to Lonzo, LaMelo Ball’s showdown

While it didn’t come with as much fanfare this time around, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball met for the second time this season on Sunday evening. Without it being on national television, the contest didn’t have quite as much fanfare as the first meeting back in January.

However, the contest lived up to the hype with both sides making double-digit comebacks over the course of the game. Lonzo and LaMelo each played parts in the win, the former sparking the Pelicans comeback with a pair of 3-pointers and the latter pouring in 22 points for the Hornets.

Ultimately, Lonzo exacted some revenge for the loss in the first meeting but coming away with a vital road win to help New Orleans’ playoff hopes stay alive.

After the game, Lonzo took to Instagram to share a photo of him and LaMelo matched up against one another during the game. Lonzo’s former teammate LeBron James took notice of the photo and shared his reaction in the comments (h/t ClutchPoints).

There were a number of others connected to the brothers that shared reactions in the comments section, including middle brother LiAngelo (as pictured), former Chino Hills teammate Onyeka Okongwu, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and Lonzo’s teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The brothers have clearly made an impact in the sports landscape and have gained many, many fans in the process.

Related

Hornets' James Borrego on Lonzo Ball's progression: 'He's got our full attention' Magic coach Steve Clifford calls LaMelo Ball a game-changer, exciting to watch

List