Look: LeBron James gifts Ohio State football with custom cleats for Penn State game

Ohio State football will be showcasing new cleats Saturday afternoon against Penn State.

Ahead of the No. 3 Buckeyes' undefeated clash with the No. 7 Nittany Lions, Ohio State football released photos of customized LeBron James cleats players will don at Ohio Stadium Saturday,

.@KingJames always brings the 🔥 for the Buckeyes 👑 pic.twitter.com/q0kjSuGWTE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 19, 2023

James, an NBA star and Ohio State fan, gifted the Buckeyes custom cleats ahead of last season's Michigan game.

He also gifted Ohio State football players personalized Beats Studio3 wireless headphones before the Wisconsin game in 2022 with the Buckeyes' signature red and white helmet stripe on one side and Buckeyes leaves decals on the other.

After Ohio State lost out on landing Bronny James, who committed and signed with Southern California in 2023, LeBron James' son Bryce — a three-star shooting guard in 2025 — visited Ohio State during the Buckeyes' football game against Maryland before Chris Holtmann and the basketball program offered him a scholarship.

Ohio State will kick off against Penn State at 12:14 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Look: LeBron James gifts Ohio State with custom cleats for OSU vs PSU