New-look LBJ returns with a first-year head coach but the same high goals

Quarterback Ali Scott is back to lead the LBJ offense. He gained experience as a sophomore, throwing 20 touchdown passes, and has displayed a quicker release and better decision-making, new head coach Joseph Rauls said.

No. 8: LBJ

2023 outlook: LBJ's Joseph Rauls era has begun. A Jaguars assistant coach the past four years — the last two as defensive coordinator — Rauls replaces Jamal Fenner, who took a position with the Texas football program. Although the Jaguars lost several key players, their first goal is to repeat as District 12-5A district champions. They have junior QB Ali Scott (1,350 yards passing, 500 yards rushing, 28 total TDs) as an established leader to bank on. A defense that allowed only 13 points a game in 2022 will rely on LB Hunter Howard (31 tackles, three sacks) and DB Jacovy Smith-Poole.

2022: 9-3, lost to Port Neches Groves 24-19 in the area playoffs

The last three years: 33-7

Head coach: Joseph Rauls (0-0, first season)

Three Jaguars to watch

WR/S Fatu Mukuba: The senior is a force on both sides of the ball. A playmaker with speed, he had 625 receiving yards and eight TDs as a junior and is considered one of the area's top DBs. He will play at Sam Houston State.

RB Caleb Crenshaw: It'll be hard to replace Sedrick Alexander, the Austin school district's all-time leading rusher, who now plays at Vanderbilt. But Rauls thinks he has someone on the fast track in Crenshaw, who showed glimpses of talent last year while running for 650 yards and eight touchdowns.

OL/DL Samuel Crittenden III: The versatile lineman who plays on both sides of the ball lends interior grit to a team that's the overwhelming favorite to win its district again. Rauls said Crittenden (three sacks last year) is a team leader who should blossom as a senior.

Top storylines

Will the offense improve in Scott's second year at quarterback?

Rauls has said his field leader has a "quicker release" and is "more decisive" while running the offense. The team averaged 52 points last year, but many came against inferior competition.

Who is taking over as defensive coordinator?

Rauls' promotion to head coach left a gap. The new DC is Noel Sanchez. A nine-year coaching vet, the San Angelo native and Angelo State graduate earned his master's at Concordia. Rauls said he elevated Sanchez because he is a "young, energetic coach who's passionate about players and doesn't accept mediocrity." Herb Jones II will serve as co-defensive coordinator.

Our take

How has LBJ been able to sustain its level of excellence over the years?

Rick Cantu: LBJ has built a strong football culture that has grown in recent years under head coaches Andrew Jackson, Jahmal Fenner and now Joseph Rauls. Although LBJ has the smallest enrollment in District 12-5A DII (834 students), it takes football seriously, and it shows in its results.

Colby Gordon: It's hard to narrow it down to one aspect of what is a great program and community, but the run of phenomenal players the Jaguars have had is amazing. It seems LBJ always has multiple seniors signing with Power Five programs.

