A look at the last time Frank Cignetti Jr. was an offensive coordinator against Tennessee

Tennessee (1-0) will play at No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday in Week 2.

Kickoff between the Vols and Panthers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. ABC will televise the second Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are on the call.

Frank Cignetti Jr. is in his first season as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Cignetti Jr. has served as a FBS offensive coordinator at Boston College (2020-21), Rutgers (2011), Pittsburgh (2009-10, 2022), California (2008), North Carolina (2006) and Fresno State (2002-05).

Cignetti Jr. and Fresno State played at Tennessee in 2003. The Vols defeated Fresno State, 24-6, at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 30, 2003.

Below are Fresno State’s offensive statistics under Cignetti Jr. against Tennessee.

Total yards: 117

Plays: 48

Passing yards: 118

Quarterback, Jeff Grady: 13-for-24, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, four sacks

Rushing yards: -1

Rushing attempts: 24

Fumbles: 2

Time of possession: 23:14

Third down: 1-for-14

Red zone: 0-for-1

