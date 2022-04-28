A look at the last 10 first-round picks by Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will make their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday night, barring a trade out of the first round. They could go with a receiver, a pass rusher, a cornerback or an offensive lineman.

This will be the 10th year that the pick is made by general manager Steve Keim.

Before they make their selection in this year’s draft, let’s have a look back at the last 10 years of selections by Keim and the Cardinals.

2021: LB Zaven Collins

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Collins has not made an impact yet, getting little playing time as a rookie behind Jordan Hicks. He is expected to be a starter in 2022.

2020: LB Isaiah Simmons

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is a starting inside linebacker. He had a productive 2021 with 105 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, an interception and four forced fumbles.

2019: QB Kyler Murray

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and is the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback. He was rookie of the year in 2019 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He is about to get a huge contract extension.

2018: QB Josh Rosen

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rosen was selected 10th overall and started 12 games as a rookie. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins the next year after Murray was drafted and has bounced around with the 49ers and Falcons since then.

2017: LB Haason Reddick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Selected 13th overall in 2017, he struggled most of his time in Arizona. He first played inside linebacker and struggled. He emerged as a pass rusher in 2020 with 12.5 sacks. He had 11.5 last season for the Carolina Panthers and since has signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2016: DT Robert Nkemdiche

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nkemdiche was the 29th pick in the 2016 draft. He ended up being a big disappointment. He dealt with injuries and on-field discipline issues. The Cardinals cut him in training camp in 2019. He has been with the Dolphins and Seahawks since then.

2015: LT D.J. Humphries

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Humphries was the 24th overall pick in 2015. He struggled with injuries initially but is the Cardinals’ starting left tackle. He played in the Pro Bowl this year and has one year remaining on his second contract with the Cardinals.

2014: S/LB Deone Bucannon

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

He was the 27th pick in the 2014 draft. He played safety for Washington State in college and the Cardinals moved him to linebacker. He had a productive first three seasons and played five years before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2013: OL Jonathan Cooper

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper was the first pick made by general manager Steve Keim. He was selected seventh overall in 2013. He looked promising but broke his leg in his first preseason game and never was the same. He was traded to the Patriots in the deal to acquire Chandler Jones in 2016. He has not played since 2018 after bouncing from the Cardinals to the Pats to the Browns to the Cowboys and finally the Commanders.

2012: WR Michael Floyd

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd showed promise. He had a 1,000-yard season in 2013 and two 800-yard seasons. His time with the Cardinals ended in 2016 after he was released following a DUI arrest.

