Here’s a look at the largest Day 1 leads since 1979 at the Ryder Cup (and who went on to win)
Both the American and European teams want to get off to a good start at the Ryder Cup, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a victory come Sunday night.
Team Europe leads the United States 6½-1½ in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. It was a stellar Friday for the hosts, coming off a 19-9 drubbing in the United States at Whistling Straits two years ago. Europe swept the fourball session and then halved three of the four foursomes matches, winning the fourth.
This is the first time in Ryder Cup history the United States hasn’t won a match on the opening day.
Only five times since 1979 has a team scored at least 6 points on the opening day of the Ryder Cup, including this year. In three of the four previous editions, the team who led after the opening day went on to win.
Here’s a look at the previous big leads after Friday in the Ryder Cup since 1979 and who went on to win.
1987
Score after opening day: 6-2 Europe
Final score: 15-13 Europe
The Europeans led 6-2 after the opening session at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, and never looked back, capturing the Cup for the second straight year.
1999
Score after opening day: 6-2 Europe
Final score: 14½-13½ United States
The United States couldn’t have started more poorly at a home Ryder Cup, but thanks to a stellar Sunday singles rally, including the highlight putt from Justin Leonard, the Americans came back to win the Cup for the first time since 1993.
2004
Score after opening day: 6½-1½ Europe
Final score: 18½-9½ Europe
The Europeans left no doubt at Oakland Hills Country Club’s South Course in Michigan, storming the U.S. to win the Ryder Cup for the fourth time in five tries.
2021
Score after opening day: 6-2 United States
Final score: 19-9 United States
Last year was the American’s largest margin of victory since the change to the current 28-point format in 1979. A big opening day at Whistling Straits led to continued momentum and a big victory come Sunday in Wisconsin.
2023
Score after opening day: 6½-1½ Europe
Final score: To be determined
As mentioned, the United States is in a big hole after a dominant opening performance from the Europeans. There are 20 points left up for grabs, but the Americans have to play strong Saturday to set themselves up for an ultimate rally on Sunday.