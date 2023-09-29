Here’s a look at the largest Day 1 leads since 1979 at the Ryder Cup (and who went on to win)

Both the American and European teams want to get off to a good start at the Ryder Cup, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a victory come Sunday night.

Team Europe leads the United States 6½-1½ in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. It was a stellar Friday for the hosts, coming off a 19-9 drubbing in the United States at Whistling Straits two years ago. Europe swept the fourball session and then halved three of the four foursomes matches, winning the fourth.

This is the first time in Ryder Cup history the United States hasn’t won a match on the opening day.

Only five times since 1979 has a team scored at least 6 points on the opening day of the Ryder Cup, including this year. In three of the four previous editions, the team who led after the opening day went on to win.

Here’s a look at the previous big leads after Friday in the Ryder Cup since 1979 and who went on to win.

1987

The winning Great Britain and Europe team in no order of Howard Clark, Sam Torrance, Ken Brown, Bernhard Langer, Severiano Ballesteros, Jose-Maria Olazabal, Jose Rivero, Gordon Brand Jnr, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, Sandy Lyle and Eamonn Darcy during the 27th Ryder Cup Matches on 27 September 1987at the Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, USA. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Getty Images)

Score after opening day: 6-2 Europe

Final score: 15-13 Europe

The Europeans led 6-2 after the opening session at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, and never looked back, capturing the Cup for the second straight year.

1999

US Ryder Cup team members touch the Ryder Cup during team pictures 26 September,1999 after winning at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. The US defeated the European team 14 1/2 to 13 1/2. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)

Score after opening day: 6-2 Europe

Final score: 14½-13½ United States

The United States couldn’t have started more poorly at a home Ryder Cup, but thanks to a stellar Sunday singles rally, including the highlight putt from Justin Leonard, the Americans came back to win the Cup for the first time since 1993.

2004

Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley and Padraig Harrington hold the prize as the European team celebrates winning the 2004 Ryder Cup in Detroit, Michigan, September 19, 2004. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Score after opening day: 6½-1½ Europe

Final score: 18½-9½ Europe

The Europeans left no doubt at Oakland Hills Country Club’s South Course in Michigan, storming the U.S. to win the Ryder Cup for the fourth time in five tries.

2021

The United States poses with the Ryder Cup after beating Europe during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Score after opening day: 6-2 United States

Final score: 19-9 United States

Last year was the American’s largest margin of victory since the change to the current 28-point format in 1979. A big opening day at Whistling Straits led to continued momentum and a big victory come Sunday in Wisconsin.

2023

Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland of Team Europe celebrate on the 18th hole during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Score after opening day: 6½-1½ Europe

Final score: To be determined

As mentioned, the United States is in a big hole after a dominant opening performance from the Europeans. There are 20 points left up for grabs, but the Americans have to play strong Saturday to set themselves up for an ultimate rally on Sunday.

