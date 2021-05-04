A look at the Lakers’ playoff picture after a 93-89 win over Denver
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
No LeBron James, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Monday night. Anthony Davis led the way with 25 points and a game-clinching block as the Lakers improved to 37-28 on the year with a 93-89 win over Denver.
With the NBA play-in tournament a hot topic of discussion following James’ postgame press conference on Sunday night, here is a dive into where Los Angeles sits with just seven games remaining in the regular season.
The Lakers sit at 37-28 on the year, which currently puts them in fifth overall in the west. With Dallas at 36-28, the Mavericks have a game in hand and the tiebreaker over the Lakers. This Friday, Los Angeles visits the Portland Trailblazers (36-29 and currently in seventh place) in a massive game that will not only impact seeding but also decide the tiebreak between those two squads.
With tonight’s win, the Lakers clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. As far as clinching a direct playoff berth and a top-6 seed, that magic number sits at 6.