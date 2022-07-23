LOOK: Kyle Rudolph in his new Bucs uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a veteran tight end just before training camp, agreeing to a one-year deal with Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, then a couple of years with the New York Giants before coming to Tampa Bay, where he’ll help replace the recently retired (again) Rob Gronkowski.

Already excited to join his new team, Rudolph posted a graphic Saturday on Twitter that features him in his new Bucs uniform, and wearing the No. 8 jersey.

Along with fellow veteran Cameron Brate, as well as rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, Rudolph will do his best to help Tom Brady and the Bucs offense lead them back to the Super Bowl this season.

