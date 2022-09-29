LOOK: Kyle Pitts loses a bet over Florida-Tennessee game

The Florida Gators turned the page on the loss to Tennessee the day after it happened, but it took Kyle Pitts a few days to make good on a bet he made with Atlanta Falcons teammate (and former Volunteer) Cordarrelle Patterson.

On Wednesday night, Patterson posted a photo of Pitts wearing a pair of orange and white checkered overalls. Pitts didn’t look happy, but fair is fair and this only happens twice every 18 years for Volunteers fans.

“Y’all aren’t getting me in that,” Pitts said, according to Josh Kendall of the Athletic. “They put me in overalls. I think that was the worst part. Overalls.”

Pitts never lost to Tennessee during his time at Florida. In 2019, he hauled in four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in a home win. In 2020, he topped those numbers with seven grabs and 128 yards on the road. Maybe that’s why he was so confident in making the bet.

But this Florida team isn’t the same one he played on. Billy Napier is still undoing the damage the previous staff did and now the team can write its own revenge story next season when the Vols come to Gainesville. Hopefully, Patterson is game to run the bet back.

Related

ESPN has Florida in the top 10 of its 2023 recruiting rankings Florida still leading in recruitment of this Louisiana 4-star OT Gators makes top 8 for this 2024 4-star EDGE Florida getting a big piece of the secondary back against EWU OPINION: We are all 'Florida Man' in wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 fascinating facts about the Eastern Washington Eagles

List

Florida unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Tennessee loss

List

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley serves up his breakdown of Florida's loss

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire