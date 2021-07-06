LOOK: Kyle Pitts, Falcons rookies get their uniforms

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
It took longer than expected, but the Atlanta Falcons finally finished signing their nine-player draft class last week. First-round pick Kyle Pitts is expected to make a big impact as the team adjusts to life without Julio Jones. The Falcons’ second and third-round picks, safety Richie Grant and guard Jalen Mayfield, have a chance to start this season.

We may be in the deadest period of the entire offseason, but Atlanta’s team Twitter account gave fans something to get excited over on Tuesday afternoon when it released images of this year’s draft class donning the Falcons’ all-black uniforms.

With the rookie class under contract, the Falcons do have some money to potentially add a free agent or two. As we pointed out last week, Atlanta has over $8 million in cap space, but the team may benefit from saving it and trying to get out of cap hell in 2022 and beyond.

