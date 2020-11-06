LOOK: Kwon Alexander debuts his new Saints jersey number





He’s a long shot to suit up against his old Tampa Bay Buccaneers team this week, but Kwon Alexander has already chosen his New Orleans Saints jersey number. Acquired days ago in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the 26-year old LSU Tigers standout is back in Louisiana and looking to make an impact with the Saints.

And he’ll be doing it in No. 58, which he wore in his first NFL stop at Tampa Bay. Alexander wore No. 56 with the 49ers, which wasn’t available in New Orleans (it was already claimed by defensive captain Demario Davis), so it makes sense for him to go back to a familiar number.

For the curious, Alexander wore No. 17 in high school at Oxford, Ala., and he used No. 25 in his first two seasons for LSU before switching to No. 4 in his junior year.

It’ll be interesting to see where Alexander fits into the Saints defense once he’s cleared by COVID-19 protocol and allowed to join them in practice next week. A career middle linebacker, he projects to be a good fit next to Davis (who plays his best at the weak side) in the Saints’ nickel defense, which they run on a majority of their snaps. But he’ll have to outplay the incumbent starter Alex Anzalone first.

