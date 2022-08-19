LOOK. Kirk Herbstreit responds to son Zak receiving honor at Ohio State

We shared the news with you Wednesday that former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Zak, had his black stripe removed after practice at OSU. It’s a tradition for Buckeye newcomers to have black tape affixed over top of the scarlet stripe down the middle of the Buckeye helmet removed when they work hard enough and show that they fit the Ohio State culture.

Zak, a preferred walk-on tight end for the OSU program received the honor and by the looks of it, his dad couldn’t be prouder. Not long after the Ohio State Football Twitter account shared the news, Kirk was quick to let the world know how proud he is of his son.

And by the looks of it, Kirk has the right approach and just the right words for Zak.

Zak-

So proud of you!

So proud of your approach, humility, work ethic, desire to prove yourself, and overall positive attitude to your dreams.

This was a big day for you. Congratulations!!

Just keep battlin and climbin. And ALWAYS keep being a great teammate!

Love you! https://t.co/JWbpknu592 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 17, 2022

I don’t pretend to know Herbie personally, but I agree with most of what he stands for and the way that he conducts himself. I know a lot of Buckeye Nation doesn’t feel the same, but he’s a great ambassador for the OSU program, and it looks like his son Zak is fruit off of the same tree.

