A look at Kirk Ferentz’s year-by-year salaries since 2012

Kirk Ferentz has become synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The longtime Iowa football head coach boasts the longest tenure of any major college football head coach in the nation, with a term that dates all the way back to 1999. With 178 career victories, he’s the winningest coach in Hawkeyes history.

That is the kind of stability many programs envy.

With all that in mind, Hawkeyes Wire looks back on Ferentz’s year-by-year compensation from the University of Iowa over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call during a game against Minnesota on Sept. 29, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $3,835,000

Final record: 4-8

Postseason: none

2013

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with players during a game against Western Michigan on Sept. 21, 2013, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $3,985,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Outback Bowl to LSU, 21-14

2014

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during a game against Wisconsin on Nov. 22, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $4,075,000

Final record: 7-6

Postseason: Lost TaxSlayer Bowl to Tennessee, 45-28

2015

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz calls timeout during the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, 2015. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,075,000

Final record: 12-2

Postseason: Lost Big Ten Championship Game to Michigan State, 16-13

Lost Rose Bowl to Stanford, 45-16

2016

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players warm up before a game against Michigan on Nov. 12, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $4,500,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Lost Outback Bowl to Florida, 30-3

2017

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz calls timeout during a game against Ohio State on Nov. 4, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pay from university: $4,550,000

Final record: 8-5

Postseason: Won Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College, 27-20

2018

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks at the scoreboard during a game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Pay from university: $4,700,000

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Mississippi State, 27-22

2019

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches warmups before a game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Pay from university: $4,800,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Won Holiday Bowl over USC, 49-24

2020

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to his players during a game against Illinois on Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign, Illinois. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pay from university: $4,670,750 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $229,250)

Final record: 6-2

Postseason: none (Music City Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak amid Missouri team)

2021

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with an official during a game against Penn State on Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Pay from university: $5,000,000

Final record: 10-4

Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Kentucky, 20-17

