LOOK: Keon Coleman at the 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere in Bills gear

Keon Coleman will represented the Buffalo Bills at the annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere for the 2024 draft.

The event last weekend provides rookies a chance to meet with potential sponsors, get photographed for rookie trading cards, learn about marketing and business opportunities, and hear from NFLPA leadership.

Coleman was Buffalo’s top draft pick at this year’s draft. He was the lone Bills player at the event.

And speaking of getting photographed, here are the images shared by the Bills of Coleman’s time there:

