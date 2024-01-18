Look: Kentucky student makes halfcourt shot for $10,000 at Wildcats basketball game

A University of Kentucky student left Rupp Arena $10,000 richer after the Wildcats' 90-77 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Gannon McMahon made a halfcourt shot during a timeout in the first half to take home $10,000, courtesy of Central Bank. It was the first halfcourt make on the season for Kentucky fans.

Meanwhile, coach John Calipari also earned his 400th win at Kentucky, which ranks second in program history behind Adolph Rupp (876), the namesake of the Wildcats' arena.

Fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky, scoring 27 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham added 16 points off the bench and fifth-year senior forward Tre Mitchell scored 15.

Watch the clip of the $10,000 shot here:

HALF COURT SHOT 🤩



Gannon McMahon won $10k courtesy of Central Bank! pic.twitter.com/WWODwyhz8b — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 18, 2024

