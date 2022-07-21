LOOK: Kenneth Walker is Madden 23’s highest rated rookie RB

Kenneth Walker walked into East Lansing and was instantly a star, putting up one of the best seasons by a Spartan running back that fans have seen in a long time. He parlayed his great season into being a second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, Walker is set to be featured in the NFL’s fan-favorite video game, Madden. Upon the impending release of Madden 23, ratings have slowly started to be released and Walker has been featured in a great light.

In a rookie class that features Breece Hall, James Cook, Isaiah Spiller and Brian Robinson, Walker sits at the top of the list when it comes to ratings in the Madden 23 video game.

The Madden 23 running back ratings dropped today and here are the top-rated rookie RBs 👀😤 Which player deserves a higher rating? pic.twitter.com/qiSrUfLOj4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 20, 2022

