LOOK: Kendre Harrison shows photos from visit to UNC

Both the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football and basketball programs are in pursuit of dual-sport athlete Kendre Harrison, hoping to land one of the most talented prospects in the country.

The North Carolina native now has an offer from both Mack Brown and Hubert Davis after he was on campus for a visit and a 7-on-7 event this past week. With that wrapped up, Harrison took to social media to post pictures of his visit to UNC, including the photo shoot he did during his visit in a football uniform.

The 6-foot-7, 243-pound Harrison is a Reidsville, North Carolina native that is drawing a lot of interest from several programs, including from big football and big basketball programs. For football, Harrison has 28 offers including from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma among others.

As a basketball recruit, Harrison is ranked No. 31 nationally, No. 5 power forward and No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings.

Whatever program eventually lands Harrison will be getting a quality player with basketball or football. And let’s hope that’s the Tar Heels in the end.

