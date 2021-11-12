LOOK: Justin Fields is training with former Bears WR Brandon Marshall during bye week

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their bye week, where injured players are resting up and others, like rookie quarterback Justin Fields, are still hard at work — even during their break.

Bet you never expected to see this.

Fields was spotted training with former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall in Florida. Marshall, who played with Chicago from 2012 to 2014, has a training facility in Weston, FL, called House of Athlete.

According to the website, the facility “provides pro-grade fitness, performance, wellness, and amenities while focusing on Mental Health and Fitness.”

Justin Fields is on a mission to be the best….I’m telling y’all right now. Teams will regret they passed on him pic.twitter.com/fPpwCZwWzz — 🔥💙🔥 Chris Carter (@chrisscarter77) November 11, 2021

Fields is coming off the best game of his young career, where everyone saw him take a huge step forward in his development against a good Steelers defense. And from what we’ve seen and heard about Fields, he’s not one to get complacent or stop working — even during the bye week.

The Bears will host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21, where it’ll be a battle between two young QBs in Fields vs. Lamar Jackson, which should be quite the show.

List