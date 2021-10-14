LOOK: Justin Fields still slyly trolling Michigan week of another rivalry between Bears and Packers

Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is about to get a taste of one of the best rivalries in the NFL when the Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. I’m a firm believer that some of the best drop-the-mic moments are short, concise, and as true as the day is long. Apparently, Fields is cut from the same cloth.

After all, it won’t be Fields’ first experience in an iconic rivalry. At Ohio State, he took part in an absolute sacking of the Michigan Wolverines in 2019 by a score of 56-27. It would be the only year Fields got to emphasize the “blue” in maize and blue because of the cancellation of The Game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his quotes about the Wolverines are legendary.

Field famously said that he couldn’t wait to “beat the brakes” off Michigan before the 2020 season, and even dove head-in, embracing the rivalry when he first transferred to Ohio State. He’s done the same in Chicago when it comes to Green Bay.

But now that he’s on the doorstep of his first game against the Packers, the local media in Chicago tried to compare the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry to the Bears and Packers. Fields was asked this week when holding the two up to the light together what he enjoyed most about the Buckeyes and Wolverines rivalry. His answer was short, sweet, and probably cut like a knife to anyone reading this that has their ringtone set to “Hail to the Victors.”

What was Justin Fields' favorite thing about the OSU-Michigan rivalry? "Uh, probably beating them," he says. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 13, 2021

You love to see it. Fields has always been a guy that gets what it takes to endear himself to the fanbase, and we have no doubt he’ll continue to do the same in the Windy City.

