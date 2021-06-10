LOOK: Julio Jones makes debut in No. 2 jersey for Titans

Matt Urben
·1 min read
It’s always weird to see your ex with someone else following a breakup. For Julio Jones and the Falcons, things ended rather abruptly 10 years of harmony.

On Thursday, Jones took the field for his debut in a Titans uniform. Not only is it bizarre seeing him in blue and white, Jones changed his jersey to the No. 2 after a decade as the NFL’s most famous No. 11.

Take a look for yourself at the first image of the former Falcons receiver practicing in Tennessee, as shared by ESPN’s Dianna Russini below.

