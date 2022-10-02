LOOK: Josiah Scott to start for Philadelphia Eagles

It appears that former Michigan State standout cornerback Josiah Scott is going to start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. With the Eagles starting slot corner Avonte Maddox ruled out for the contest, it has opened the door for Scott to step in and get an opportunity.

It has been reported that Scott was warming up with the first team defense at the nickel corner position, which means he most likely will be starting for the Eagles defense against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

During warmups it looks like Josiah Scott was with the Eagles' first-team defense as the nickel corner. Avonte Maddox (ankle) is out for this game. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 2, 2022

