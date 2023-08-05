LOOK: Josh Allen sports blue alternate Bills helmet

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Like last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a surprise for fans that attended the team’s “Red and Blue” scrimmage.

On Friday, the Bills moved training camp from St. John Fisher University in the Rochester area to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The team practiced and conducted a scrimmage and Allen had a different look.

At last season’s open practice at the stadium, Allen wore an alternate red Bills helmet. This year, he pulled out a blue one instead.

Check it out below:

Blue Bills helmet

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire