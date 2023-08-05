LOOK: Josh Allen sports blue alternate Bills helmet

Like last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a surprise for fans that attended the team’s “Red and Blue” scrimmage.

On Friday, the Bills moved training camp from St. John Fisher University in the Rochester area to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The team practiced and conducted a scrimmage and Allen had a different look.

At last season’s open practice at the stadium, Allen wore an alternate red Bills helmet. This year, he pulled out a blue one instead.

Check it out below:

Blue Bills helmet

Last year it was the red helmet for Josh Allen at the open practice. This year it’s the blue. pic.twitter.com/Ga1xsfuZSH — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 4, 2023

Blue Bills helmet

How do we like the blue helmet Bills fans? pic.twitter.com/j7hM70uvd5 — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 4, 2023

Blue Bills helmet

Josh Allen rocking the blue helmet at Highmark. #Bills pic.twitter.com/dkis3nVChN — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) August 4, 2023

Blue Bills helmet

a much closer look at the blue helmet allen is wearing #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9VIYdXbxpW — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 4, 2023

Blue Bills helmet

