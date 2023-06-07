LOOK: Josh Allen picked as cover athlete for ‘Madden NFL 24’ video game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the face of the NFL officially, at least in a video game sense. EA Sports and Allen announced that the QB was selected as the game’s cover athlete for the latest version in the game franchise.
“Madden NFL 24” has Allen on the front, as he becomes the first Bills player to ever hold that honor.
Check out the images of the cover shared on social media by Allen, who called it a “childhood dream,” and the trailer for the game shared by EA Sports below:
Scroll to continue with content
Josh Allen on Madden 24 cover
Josh Allen on Madden 24 cover
Josh Allen on Madden 24 cover
You were made for this 💥
Pre-order #Madden24 today https://t.co/6PIfUHWy4r pic.twitter.com/qgLcqlCmR7
— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 7, 2023