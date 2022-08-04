LOOK: Josh Allen is the photo for the NFL on social media again

Josh Allen is back…

Back on the front page of the NFL’s social media profile on Twitter.

During the 2021 NFL season, Allen’s star status took another jump forward. One of the signs of that was this exact scenario happening for the first time.

In October, Allen’s image was placed front-and-center on the league’s Twitter page. That came after the Bills beat the Chiefs on the road.

Now he’s back there again. It’s a photo of him at the Bills’ training camp out at St. John Fisher University.

Go check it out.

Or take a look at our screenshot of it below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire