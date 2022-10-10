LOOK: Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky embrace after Bills-Steelers
When Mitch Trubisky was Josh Allen’s backup in 2021, the two always spoke of a bond they had. The two quickly became good friends and we saw that’s still the case.
On Sunday, Allen led the Bills past the Steelers to the tune of a 38-3 score. Trubisky did not play, but after the final whistle the two found each other.
In the middle of Highmark Stadium, they shared a hug… Trubisky even seemed a bit happy for his friend.
Check out the embrace below:
Former teammates, current best friends. Mitchell Trubisky. Josh Allen. #PITvsBUF #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GVcQ08zGrR
— Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) October 9, 2022
