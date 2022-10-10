LOOK: Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky embrace after Bills-Steelers

When Mitch Trubisky was Josh Allen’s backup in 2021, the two always spoke of a bond they had. The two quickly became good friends and we saw that’s still the case.

On Sunday, Allen led the Bills past the Steelers to the tune of a 38-3 score. Trubisky did not play, but after the final whistle the two found each other.

In the middle of Highmark Stadium, they shared a hug… Trubisky even seemed a bit happy for his friend.

Check out the embrace below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire