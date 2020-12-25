LOOK: Josh Allen gifts Bills O-line golf gear
The highlighted Christmas gift each year in a NFL locker room is what the quarterback gets his protectors, the offensive line.
This holiday season, it appears Bills quarterback Josh Allen had some summer weather in mind. Allen gave the big boys some golf gear this year.
Check out the gifts below via linemen Ty Nsekhe and Cody Ford:
