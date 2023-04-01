LOOK: Jordan Davis says goodbye to Wisconsin basketball

Wisconsin basketball’s Jordan Davis entered the transfer portal earlier this week, and today he penned a message to the Badger family.

Davis spent three years at Wisconsin, and started 18 games this past season.

“I’m thankful to Coach Gard and the entire staff for everything they have done for me and my family and for always showing me love,” Davis said in his Twitter post.

“I’m thankful for my amazing teammates these last three years and everything we accomplished together. There is a bond with my brothers that will never be broken.”

Davis will take his two years of remaining eligibility elsewhere as he looks for a larger role in the transfer portal.

Excited for the Next Chapter‼️ pic.twitter.com/PE6CVtbFS8 — Jordan Davis (@jordan_davis_23) April 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire