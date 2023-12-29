Look: Jonathan Weitz's 52-yard field goal gives Clemson football lead over Kentucky in Gator Bowl

Jonathan Weitz tried to put Clemson football on the path to victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl with not an inch to spare.

Weitz doinked a go-ahead 52-yard field goal off the cross bar and through the post on Friday at EverBank Stadium, giving the Tigers a 30-28 lead against Kentucky with 4:20 to play.

It was a career-best for Weitz and Gator Bowl record.

The lead was short-lived. Kentucky gashed Clemson with a three-play, 75-yard drive after Weitz's kick. But the Tigers answered with the third of Phil Mafah's fourth-quarter touchdowns with 17 seconds remaining to win 38-35.

Kentucky had four turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Here's a replay of Weitz's successful kick:

