LOOK: Jonathan Taylor sounds off on running back pay in the NFL

Jonathan Taylor sounds off on running back pay in the NFL

top-skillThe running back position is always a controversial topic among football fans. There is a large contingent of NFL and college football fans in the running backs don’t matter crowd, a crowd that most Wisconsin fans don’t fall into.

The reason? Watching players like Jonathan Taylor in Madison. The New Jersey native has gone on to become one of the best running backs in the league with the Indianapolis Colts.

The topic of running back pay has been all over the NFL storylines as Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach a deal ahead of the contract deadline. Should top running backs be paid similarly to other top skill positions? I think you can guess Jonathan Taylor’s take on that.

He responded to popular NFL Draft personality Matt Miller on Twitter saying this:

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

