Look: John Johnson III is in uniform for first practice with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are wasting no time getting John Johnson III in the mix on defense. One day after he was signed to a one-year contract, Johnson suited up for practice – the Rams’ final session of training camp.

Always a fan favorite, Johnson’s signing came at a perfect time with Tuesday being the last time fans will see the Rams practice this year.

He’s back in his usual No. 43 uniform, rocking the horns and Bone-colored jersey once again for Los Angeles after two years with the Browns in 2021 and 2022. Take a look at Johnson on the field for his first practice back with the Rams on Tuesday. It’s as if he never left.

John Johnson back with Rams. pic.twitter.com/1lfPgtJm4Z — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 8, 2023

Johnson should be one of the Rams’ starting safeties right away, joining Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake at that position. With his experience in the Rams’ defense and his range on the back end, this is a perfect signing for Los Angeles.

Fans should be excited to see Johnson back in a Rams uniform this year.

