Look: John Calipari receives technical foul in Kentucky basketball game against Tennessee

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is one of the most experienced in the business, but even he makes mistakes on the bench.

Calipari received a technical foul with 12:55 left in the second half of the Wildcats' game against Tennessee on Saturday after receiving his second coaches box violation. The Vols home crowd erupted after Calipari was called for the technical foul, although Tennessee missed the ensuing free-throw shot.

Despite the momentum appearing to shift in Tennessee's favor, Kentucky responded with back-to-back 3-point makes. The Wildcats also held the Vols to 0-for-5 shooting after the technical until Zakai Zeigler's 3-point make with 11:05 remaining in the half.

Tennessee has already clinched the outright SEC regular season championship; however, the Wildcats are hoping to finish their regular season with a win to bolster their seeding for the NCAA Tournament, where they will be seeded somewhere inside the top five.

Watch: John Calipari receives technical foul against Tennessee

Here's the full clip of Kentucky coach John Calipari's technical:

John Calipari receives a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/vUZipRIabg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2024

